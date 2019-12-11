Leconfield Singers offer Christmas concert in Petworth

The Leconfield Singers’ Christmas concert on will be on Sunday, December 15 at St Mary’s Church, Petworth, packed full of seasonal favourites along with a selection of musical surprises.





Spokeswoman Jeannie Whitman Esdaile said: “This year’s concert will feature Behold New Joy, a colourful Christmas work by American composer Shawn Kirchner. Published in 2013, the composition brings together several carols from the 1582 Piae Cantiones collection in a modern and refreshing through-composed medley, with words in English, Latin, and German, against a backdrop of brass, percussion and organ.



“There will be choruses from Handel’s masterpiece The Messiah as well as, brass ensembles and contemporary and favorite traditional Christmas Carols with audience participation!

“As always, The Leconfield Singers are delighted to be conducted by their musical director Graham Wili and will be accompanied by organist Matthew Cooke and English Philharmonia Brass, drawn from some of the finest musicians in the UK.



“The choir will be holding its retiring collection in aid of The Friends of St Mary’s, which aims to generate income to sustain and enhance the building in its secular capacity, as a civic and cultural centre. Come celebrate the spirit of Christmas cheer with The Leconfield Singers – a promise for a very special evening!”



Tickets on http://www.theleconfieldsingers.com.

