Learn to sing.... for free!

A new learn-to-sing course is kicking off in the New Year in Steyning.

The course is being run by the award-winning chorus Vocal Fusion Acapella with their director Zoe Peate on Wednesdays at the Steyning Centre from 7.15-8.15pm.

Zoe said: “Don’t consider yourself a singer? Ever wanted to sing? Would you like to sing better?

“Well, now’s your chance as a new learn-to-sing course starts on January 15 – free for six weeks to encourage men to sing, make new friends and experience all the fantastic health benefits that singing can bring.

“It offers the opportunity to sing close-harmony songs in the acapella and barbershop style, but we’ll also provide you with skills, including breathing exercises and vocal support, which will help you to sing well in any style.

“The learn-to-sing course is designed to help those who want to try out singing for the first time or make a welcome return. Each week includes a warm-up session to prepare our bodies, voices and minds for singing, so this warm-up will include some physical, vocal and mental exercises.

“You will learn a song within the group, which makes it less daunting. And, very importantly, you do not have to be able to read music. The chorus provides high-quality digital learning tracks that are separated into the four parts (tenor, lead, baritone, bass) to facilitate easy learning of the song. As well, we have an excellent music team and experienced members ready to teach and support all members of the chorus. So don’t be shy, come out and give it a try! So book your place by contacting vocalfusionacapella@gmail.com or John Higgins on 01444 482183.”

Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Review - The Wizard of Oz in Brighton



Epic trek marks 60th birthday