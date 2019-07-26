Jazz Re:Fest returns at Brighton Dome

Brighton Dome welcomes the return of Jazz Re:Fest for 2019, running on Saturday, July 27 from 12pm-8pm (tickets £10 on 01273 709709 or brightondome.org).

Spokeswoman Sue Bradburn said: “Following a fantastic event in 2018 which was nominated for the Jazz FM Best Live Experience award, Brighton Dome welcomes the return of Jazz Re:Fest this summer.

“Produced by music promoters Jazz re:freshed and now in its seventh year, the family friendly one-day festival showcases the incredibly diverse, colourful, expressive and creative world of jazz music and alternative culture.

“Jazz Re:Fest prides itself on giving a platform to some of the best live music around, especially showcasing emerging and underexposed talent. This year will be no exception. In addition to live performances, there will be a selection of contemporary DJ’s, playing music that connects the dots between jazz and other genres.

“The festival promises an exciting line-up, led by one of the stalwarts of the London jazz scene, tuba player and composer Theon Cross, who made a name for himself both as a member of the Mercury-nominated and award-winning quartet Sons of Kemet, as well as his own powerful and eclectic solo material. Having appeared on a number of highly acclaimed releases including the lauded, We Out Here compilation via Gilles Peterson’s record label Brownswood Recordings and leading his own powerful and eclectic group where he’s flanked by other strong emerging voices, Cross’s new album incorporates elements of Caribbean music, hip-hop, grime, jazz, club and electronic music.

“Joining the line-up is eloquent and provocative singer-songwriter, Zara McFarlane, the UK’s foremost black British jazz vocalist. With two critically acclaimed albums to her name, she inhabits an unusual musical landscape, fearlessly exploring original material and reworking well known classics from the worlds of jazz and Jamaican music. Following the release of her album ARISE in 2017 which led her to be awarded as Jazz FM Vocalist of the Year, McFarlene’s music explores the meeting points between British jazz sounds and the rhythms of Jamaica: namely Reggae, Kumina and Nyabinghi.

“Following the release of Rosie Turton’s 5ive via Jazz re:freshed, up-and-coming UK jazz musician Rosie Turton performs this year. Having previously studied at Trinity College London, Turton has expressed herself through a variety of different musical outlets, from composing and playing with septet Nerija (Domino Recording Co) to recording with Jitwam and Hollie Cook. Her most recent album blends trombone, violin and electronics over a bed of interlocking grooves and soundscapes, exploring jazz, hip-hop and classical Indian music.

“With three albums, four features on Moses Boyd’s hit album Displaced Diaspora and performances from all around the globe under his belt, we’re also pleased to see alto-saxophonist and percussionist Kevin Haynes Grupo Elegua joining this year’s line-up. His extraordinary musicianship fuses contemporary jazz with influences drawn from Afro-Cuban and Nigerian Yoruba folkloric Bata drumming styles, alongside Mandiga folk and praise songs with a hard bop modal concepts and flowing Kora lines, creating a unique sound in African jazz.

“Having grown up in London in a strongly musical family, Sarah Tandy turned to jazz music at the age of 20, listening to the likes of Coltrane, McCoy Tyner and Herbie Hancock. After religiously attending weekly jam sessions at the legendary Ronnie Scott’s Club and serving a residency at Servant Jazz Quarters in Dalston where she met her band, Tandy’s career as a musician flourished. She now performs alongside a band of mixed personalities, reflected in their music to accommodate every member’s temperament.”

