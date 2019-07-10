Horsham School of Botanical Art launches with the promise of a “stunning show”

Spokeswoman Rachel Weller said: “Botanical art, the beautifully exquisite celebration of the natural world blending art and science in technical and artistic perfection, is a challenging and demanding art form.

“The ancient market town of Horsham has been the home of some of this country’s leading exponents who have not only developed the eye, brush and palette, but have inspired a new generation of local artists. Now, in 2019, coming together to create the stunning exhibition Garden of Botanical Art at Horsham Museum & Art Gallery celebrating the work of nine artists, they have agreed to work, inform and collaborate to promote and develop this wonderful art form.

“Horsham-born Jill Coombs, the doyenne of the School, has been perfecting the art for over 40 years, creating award winning floral portraits that have captivated collectors from around the world as well as being acquired by the leading botanical organisations. Jill’s work can be seen in the Shirley Sherwood Collection, The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, The Royal Horticultural Society, Chelsea Physic Garden and the Hunt Institute for Botanical Documentation, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA. The Royal Horticultural Society has also awarded Jill the Gold medal three times for her watercolours. Jill has also produced paintings for the Highgrove Florilegium, for The Prince of Wales Trust set up to record plants in Highgrove Gardens.

“Jill’s enthusiasm and teaching ability inspired other artists to take up the challenge, including Storrington-based artist Suzanne Merrikin who has been awarded the Silver Gilt by the Royal Horticultural Society for her watercolours.

“Leigh Ann Gale, who was awarded medals by the RHS and the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, South Africa, not only teaches and practises her art, but has also put pen to paper writing highly regarded books to guide the novice to achieve more. Leigh Ann’s work is held in the permanent collection at the Hunt Institute for Botanical Documentation in Pittsburgh, USA, The Florilegium Society at Sydney Botanic Gardens, Hampton Court Palace Archives, Nymans Florilegium, and private collections. One of her students is the talented and modest Hazel Barnard who is also a member of the School.

“Linda Lasham and Heather Glenny are two other talented members of the school, which also includes award-winning artist and tutor Alice Harman from Steyning who has been awarded silver-gilt and two silver medals from the Royal Horticultural Society as well as being a fellow member of the Society of Botanical Artists. All of their works are held in museums and private collections. The School whilst focusing on the watercolour is open to members who exhibit the high standard of botanical artists but in a different medium.”

A Garden of Botanical Art at Horsham District Council’s Horsham Museum & Art Gallery opens on July 6 and runs until September 14, part of Horsham District’s Year of Culture,

Brilliant Chichester revival honours The Deep Blue Sea as a genuine masterpiece



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery