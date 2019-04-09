Horsham’s Funday Sunday anticipated to draw crowds of 20,000

More than 20,000 people are anticipated to attend this year’s Funday Sunday - making it one of the biggest community events in Horsham.

The huge summer family event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Horsham, will return to Horsham Park on Sunday July 7 from noon until 6pm.

Despite plans to make it bigger and better than before, it will once again be free to enter and there is still time for organisations to get involved.

John Le Rossignol from the Rotary Club of Horsham said: “This year there will be many amazing surprises including the finale of the fantastic Horsham Children’s Parade, and the incredible Titan the Robot Show.

“Plus the usual plethora of traders, charities, community organisations, sports have-a-go areas, Bensons Giant Funfair, street food stalls, and a stage compered by Dave Benson Phillips.”

There will also be an arena packed with dance and drama groups, local bands and celebrities including Tomfoolery and Ollie Heath.

John added: “Pitches for traders, entertainers, charities, sports clubs and community organisations are amazing value, as is headline sponsorship of the event.

“Don’t wait, book soon as space is limited.”

If you would like to be part of Funday Sunday, contact the club at horshamrotary@btconnect.com or call 01403 754005.

For more about the Rotary Club of Horsham visit www.horshamrotary.org.uk

