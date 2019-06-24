Horsham’s Battle of the Bands confirms prizes and sponsorship packages for 2019.

Horsham’s long running Battle of the Bands competition has announced details of its all-new prizes and sponsorship packages for 2019.

This year, the winners in the Original Bands and Acoustic Originals categories will each receive:

A single package deal worth £349 courtesy of Brighton based studio Audiobeach, equivalent to one full day of studio time to record up to two songs, plus additional mixing and mastering time and digital delivery of song files as WAV and MP3

A professional photoshoot courtesy of Chilledvondub-Photographic

A single release on all digital platforms via Artists Without A Label (AWAL) that includes chart registration

The winners in the Covers Acts competition will receive:

Three free rehearsals at QM Studios .

£250 in cash.

Co-organiser and compere Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley said: “We’re delighted to welcome on board new prize sponsors Audiobeach and Chilledvondub-Photographic alongside our financial sponsors. For those interested in sponsoring this flagship Horsham event and helping us put on the best show we possibly can there are numerous sponsorship packages available.”

The available packages are:

Friend of BotB – £30 for the year – Your first drink on BotB at each event.

Bronze Sponsor £250 – Your first drink on BotB at each event; company name / logo on the BotB website and stage banners.

Silver Sponsor £750 – all the benefits of bronze sponsorship plus logo on all event marketing posters / flyers / banners; mention in at least one press release, blog post; tagged on a minimum of five social media posts; limited to four sponsors at this level (only two left); channel exclusivity for your type of business; opportunity to have a 3m x 3m pitch at the event or similar activation.

Gold Sponsor £1500 – All the benefits of silver sponsorship plus sole sponsor at this level; on-stage banner; prominent logo and name on all print and digital media; mentioned and tagged in all social media posts and press coverage; brand activation / pitch at the event

There is only a handful of places left in each competition but bands can still enter until the end of June at www.horshambotb.co.uk

All BotB events this year will be free entry and part of the Horsham Festival.

The dates and venues for the heats and finals are:

Covers Acts:

Heat One – July 18 at The REC Rooms from 7pm

Heat Two – July 19 at Horsham Sports Club from 7pm

Original Bands:

Heat One – July 25 at The REC Rooms from 7pm

Heat Two - July 26 at Horsham Sports Club from 7pm

Acoustic Originals Competition: August 10 – on the Carfax Bandstand from 1pm

Covers & Originals Finals: August 17 – in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park from 12pm

Anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer on the day, as part of the organising committee or as a sponsor of the event can email the team at info@horshambotb.co.uk.

