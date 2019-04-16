Horsham Piazza Italia 2019: What to expect in pictures
With Horsham’s Piazza Italia set to return this weekend, here are a selection of pictures with what’s to come on Good Friday (April 19) and Easter Monday (April 22).
For more details and a full timetable of events, click here
HR Owen Lamborghinis will be in the Carfax on Good Friday. Picture: Toby Phillips Photography SUS-190416-101148001
Hetty and the Jazzato Band will be Easter Monday's bandstand finale SUS-190416-101135001
Go Karts Premier GT Race paddock Parkside - Easter Monday. Picture: Toby Phillips Photography SUS-190416-101123001
A small display of FIAT Coupes in planned for the Forum alongside Benson's Funfair rides. Picture: Toby Phillips Photography SUS-190416-101111001
View more