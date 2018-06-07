Horsham MP at allotment open day

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is the special guest at the Chesworth Allotment Society Open Day on Sunday (June 10).

The day will incorporate the official opening of the toilet area, helped by Lottery grant funding.

The invitation is for people to tour the plots, in Arun Way, Horsham, and see some amazing creations, from 2-4pm.

Light refreshments and a barbecue are being provided.

Parking is very limited so visitors are advised to park nearby and walk.

Vacant plots are available and inquiries about renting can be made on the day.