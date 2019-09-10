Horsham film featuring Game of Thrones star to be an Academy Award contender

A film shot in Horsham will be submitted as a contender for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Directed by Horsham resident Beth Moran, short film Missing a Note was inspired by her grandad who is living with dementia.

It follows opera extraordinaire, John O’Connell, who, after being forced to give up his successful singing career, takes up examining in a bid to fulfil his love of singing.

As young character Molly Groves embarks on her first singing exam before the retired opera legend, John’s diminishing short-term memory means Molly is in for a few puzzling surprises.

Beth said: “It’s really surreal. I had always wanted to make my own production.

“It was put to me that I should make my own film and that’s how it all came about.

“It was inspired by my grandad but it’s a totally fictional story.”

The film was shot over three days last September, with every scene being filmed in Horsham.

It stars Ian Mcelhinney, who played Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones, alongside musical theatre star and broadcaster Elaine Paige and child actress Darcy Jacobs.

Beth added: “It’s quite amazing to think it’s all come round so quickly.

“We filmed at Sedgwick Park House. We also filmed at Farlington School.

“They were really excellent at letting us film there.”

Missing a Note premiered at Everyman Cinema in Piries Place on Monday.

The film made by Fact Not Fiction Films will have a US theatrical release from September 13 at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles.

The US release will allow the film to be submitted as a contender to the 2020 Academy Awards.

Beth said ahead of the premiere: “[Everyman] watched the film and really liked it.

“It will be nice for my family to see it. I’m nervous and excited.”

Beth said it would be like letting people into her mind when people view the film.

Producer, Tristan Loraine added: “Beth has done a truly remarkable job. Everyone at Fact Not Fiction Films is very grateful to Everyman Cinemas in the UK and Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles for giving this important short film the exposure it deserves.”

Missing a Note won ‘Best UK Debut Short’ at the New Renaissance Film Festival in London. It has also been selected for Chichester Film Festival, Nottingham Film Festival and Liverpool Film Festival.

