Horsham Chamber Choir offer a concert entitled With Cheerful Notes

Horsham Chamber Choir will be in action on Saturday, November 23 at 4.30pm in St Mary’s Church, The Causeway, Horsham, RH12 1HE.

Spokesman Peter Hooper said: “Over the past few seasons Horsham Chamber Choir has been accompanied by a harp, a group of sackbuts, a baroque string ensemble and baroque flutes and a consort of viols.

“They used the sackbuts (an ancestor of the modern trombone which comes in various sizes) in a programme of sumptuous music written by some of the best composers of the late Renaissance/early Baroque. In 2017 they sang music for Christmas from 17th century Italy, marking the 450th anniversary of the birth of Monteverdi, and were accompanied by the Cavalli Consort, experienced baroque string players.

“The following year baroque flutes were added to the strings in two major works by Charpentier along with uplifting choruses from some of Bach’s large-scale works. The clarity of the period string instruments helps the counterpoint of the music to come across clearly and the gentle sound of the baroque flutes adds effective colour, particularly in the French music. Using the instruments appropriate for the time played by musicians who have studied and are famous for their knowledge of performance practice in the 17th and 18th centuries brought the music to life and encouraged the choir to sing in a stylish way too.

“After that, the choir went further back in time and used a consort of viols to accompany them in anthems from the Tudor period.

“This coming November Horsham Chamber Choir, under the direction of Jenny Hansell, is performing again with the Cavalli Consort in a concert entitled With Cheerful Notes. This time the period strings will be joined by baroque oboes in a programme of music by the three big baroque composers – Bach, Handel and Vivaldi.

“Movements from two of Handel’s anthems written for the first Duke of Chandos, a setting of the Magnificat by Vivaldi and Lobet denHerrn, Bach’s large scale setting of the shortest psalm (117) are the main works in this programme of music in praise of God. Indeed, as the concert title suggests, there will be many cheerful notes sung and played, so do come and listen. Mulled apple juice will be served from 4pm and the concert will end by 6.30pm.”

Tickets £13 (under-18s £6) from choir members, on 07730983314 or on the door.

