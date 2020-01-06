Horsham 2020 Battle of the Bands dates confirmed

The long-running Horsham Battle of the Bands competition has launched its 28th annual event for 2020 by opening for entries and announcing this year’s heat and final dates.

The competition will once again be bought to you by Woodstock IT Services.

The dates are as follows:

Cover acts heats: July 2 and 9 at The REC Rooms.

Original bands heats: July 16 and 23 at The REC Rooms.

Cover acts and original bands finals: July 25 in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park.

Acoustic originals competition: July 26 on the Carfax Bandstand

Spokesman Jamie Stanley said: “The winners in the original bands and acoustic originals categories will again each receive: a single recording package deal worth £349 courtesy of Brighton-based studio Audiobeach, equivalent to one full day of studio time to record up to two songs, plus additional mixing and mastering time and digital delivery of song files as WAV and MP3; a professional photoshoot courtesy of Chilledvondub-Photographic; a single release on all digital platforms via Artists Without A Label (AWAL) which includes chart registration,

“The winners in the covers acts competition will receive: £250 in cash and free rehearsal time.”

Competition chairman Mark Daly said: “We’re delighted to welcome back all our main sponsors for 2020: Woodstock IT, Anna Macedo Yoga, Audiobeach Studios and Chilledvondub-Photographic.”

The available packages are:

Friend of BotB – £30 for the year: your first drink on BotB at each event.

Bronze sponsor – £250: your first drink on BotB at each event; company name/logo on the BotB website and stage banners.

Silver sponsor – £750: all the benefits of bronze sponsorship plus logo on all event marketing posters/flyers/banners; mention in at least one press release, blog post; tagged on a minimum of five social media posts; limited to four sponsors at this level; channel exclusivity for your type of business; opportunity to have a 3m x 3m pitch at the event or similar activation.

There no remaining vacancies for gold sponsors.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the competition as at any level can email the team at info@horshambotb.co.uk.

