Heritage offers culinary delights from celebrated chef in a stunning rural location

Acclaimed chef Matt Gillan has transformed an old pub in the village of Slaugham into a destination restaurant which is a must-visit for all self-proclaimed foodies.

He opened the doors at new restaurant Heritage at The Chequers pub last month, offering a fine-dining experience in the beautiful countryside.

Roasted scallop and glazed chicken wing

“It’s for people who are interested in food and want a great dining experience,” Matt said. “It’s about people and we want everyone to have a great time.”

And a great dining experience is what you’ll get from Matt, who appeared on BBC’s The Great British Menu.

He said he wanted to ‘create something that people will journey out here for’, and he’s certainly done that.

Just seven miles from Horsham, the journey to the village along tree-lined country roads instantly drew Matt in and made him realise this was the place for him.

Matt Gillan

On his first visit he felt that he was travelling to somewhere magical, and when he stepped foot in the building he knew this was where he should launch his first independent venture.

He’s given the old village pub a new lease of life – following a successful crowdfunding campaign earlier this year – and after extensive renovations he’s ready to welcome the public.

There are also ambitious plans to renovate five rooms for overnight stays in the coming months.

But you’ll be impressed with what he’s already done with the place. The building has been divided into different sections, with the traditional bar, a more contemporary section for cocktails, and of course the restaurant with fantastic views out over the garden.

A fine-dining experience

It’s a great lunchtime spot, with two courses for £22 and three courses for £27. Dishes include lamb fillet with broccoli puree, burnt butter and roasted shallot, and a sea bream caesar salad. And for vegetarians there’s roasted cauliflower with almond butter and blue cheese crumble.

The main menu includes Matt’s winning dish from The Great British Menu – ‘The Herder’ comprised of stuffed goat loin, salt baked leg, barbecue shoulder, herder pie and goat fat dumpling, paired with a pineapple and rum cocktail.

For smaller bites, the bar offers a casual snack menu, featuring steamed buns, tacos and fried bites alongside weekly rotational cask ales and lagers.

And an integral part of the Heritage experience has to be Matt’s signature tasting menu which showcases his culinary creativity across seven different courses, for £65 per person.

Sip a cocktail at Heritage

Visitors to the venue will find that Matt and his team are big on hospitality so you’ll be sure to get a warm welcome when you visit Heritage.

Meet the chef

Heritage at The Chequers is the creation of celebrated chef and Sussex resident Matt Gillan.

Starting out, he gained experience with the likes of Great British Menu veteran Daniel Clifford at Midsummer House and John Campbell at The Vineyard at Stockcross, also working at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

He made his mark at The Pass restaurant in The South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding after joining in 2006. He left in April 2016, after achieving a Michelin Star and 4 AA Rosettes.

The chef also launched Brighton restaurant Pike & Pine, and a casual dining brand Electro Pirate at The Forester’s Arms in Horsham.

An area to enjoy a cocktail

He has appeared on Saturday Kitchen, Yes Chef and the Great British Menu, where he successfully managed to get his main course dish to the banquet.

Matt opened the doors at Heritage in August 2019, with the aim of creating a ‘destination venue and gastronomic retreat’ in the Sussex countryside.

To find out more, and to book a table, visit: www.heritage.restaurant