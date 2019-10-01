Fun Palaces offers a day of free activities at Chichester Festival Theatre

Fun Palaces offers a day of free activities for all at Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, October 6



Fun Palaces is an annual event focusing on culture at the heart of community and community at the heart of culture. Join Chichester Festival Theatre and other local organisations from 10am-4pm for a day of free activities at CFT.



Some events are bookable in advance. Check at the Welcome Desk on the day for new events and availability or visit cft.org.uk/funpalaces for the latest schedule.

Highlights include:



Mini Backstage Tours: discover the theatre’s scene dock, wigs, wardrobe and dressing rooms. Ages 5+.



Creation Station: local company Creation Station with craft activities including Playdough Make & Take Away, Noodle Doodles and Create a Crown. Ages 3+.



The Novium: highlights and demonstrations from the Space exhibit. Chat to museum staff as you handle objects and dress up as astronauts. For all ages.



Pallant House Gallery: arts and crafts, for all ages.



The Science of Theatremaking: fun experiments with sound, fabrics and digital technologies. Ages 8+.



Workshops including dancing for boys, how to cast a play or style a wig.



Prologue Space: drop-in hangout space with directing workshops, talks and activities for 16–25s.



Make Your Mark: pick up a pen and decorate the theatre’s windows from the inside out.



Greasepaint and Gore: let our make-up artists create some realistically grisly stage wounds for you. Ages 3+.



Family Friendly Foyle: toys, drawing and reading. Ages 0-5.



Costumes and Props: a display of costumes from wigs and wardrobe, with a number of outfits to try on. For all ages.



Mini Spiegeltent Tours: check out the new pop-up space, a German mirror tent. Ages 10+.

