First wrestling coming up in Crawley for nearly ten years

The superstars of the wrestling world are getting ready to rumble as big-time wrestling heads to Crawley.

Spokesman Chris Eden said: “Top UK matchmakers Kapow and Solent wrestling federation team up for one night only to bring their star-studded line-up to the K2 on January 18.

“The action-packed show is the first time such a big wrestling event has been staged in Crawley for nearly ten years. Promoters are hoping to put the amazing Pease Pottage Hill venue on the map as being a regular wrestling hot spot.

“The two-hour show features tag team and single action as well as a ladies match .

“The 6ft 8 inch monster Titan is the headline name on the Saturday night bill as he takes on the official Kapow champion Maddog Quinn in a super heavyweight showdown. Another top name appearing on the show is The Prince of Mumbai Rishi Ghosh who has just recently featured in the wrestling movie Fighting with my Family. He takes on Crawley’s home-town wrestling star MJR Lee Buff.

“British wrestling veteran Kris Kay, who has been performing for the last 25 years, goes against long-time rival The Iron Hulk Karl Atlas. Other names set to appear are high-flying aces Joe Strange and Lookachu plus The Hitman for Hire, Matt MG and Miss Jackalope.”

The action starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets start at just £8 and are available on the door or from http://kapowwrestling.co.uk.

Chris added: “This is also an opportunity to become a professional wrestler. From 4pm on January 18 the best wrestling training team on the south coast, Quality Wrestling Academy will be at the K2 to give any up-and-coming wrestlers or any members of the public that would like to be a wrestler a chance to better themselves or give it a go. Prices at £20. This really is an amazing opportunity. To book contact Quality Wrestling Academy via Facebook.”

