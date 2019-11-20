Fernhurst Choral Society offer Petworth concert

Fernhurst Choral Society, under its musical director Tim Ravalde, will perform Rossini’s Petite Messe Solonnelle plus several well-known and popular opera choruses at St Mary’s Church, Petworth on Saturday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Michael Burnham said: “The concert will open with March of the Toreadors, the prelude to the opera. This is undoubtedly the most well-known melody from Bizet’s Carmen. It has been used in films and commercials for years and its infectious rhythms and rousing melody make it great fun to see and hear performed and an ideal concert opener. It will be followed, as contrast, by the Humming Chorus from Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a lullaby providing a moment of calm and tranquillity.

“The quirky Petite Messe Solennelle forms the core of the concert.

“Following the Messe, Donizetti’s Chorus of Wedding Guests from Lucia di Lammermoor provides a jubilant foot-tapping celebration of the nuptials. This will be followed by the beautiful (but ultimately fatal) Dido’s Lament and chorus from Dido and Aeneas by Purcell. The concert concludes with the familiar and glorious Brindisi The Drinking Song from La Traviata by Verdi as a merry finale to what will be an enjoyable evening.

“The choir and four fabulous soloists, Jo Appleby, Rose Setten, Pablo Strong and Giles White, will be accompanied on the organ and harmonium by Richard Gowers and pianist George Haynes. Come and hear the delightful melodies of the Messe and our selection of opera choruses and be captivated and enriched by the experience.”

Tickets are available at £15 from www.fernhurstchoralsociety.org.uk, Fernhurst newsagents, the Ticket Manager, 01730 815708 or on the door. Entry is free for NUS cardholders and accompanied under 18s.

