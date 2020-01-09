Family fun in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss

Thriller Live hits Brighton Theatre Royal this week, promising more than two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco in a show that pays homage to Michael Jackson’s career (Wednesday, January 8-Saturday, January 11).

Direct from London’s West End where it is now in its record-breaking tenth year, Thriller Live is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the “world’s greatest entertainer”, the promoters say.

Seen by over five million people in over 30 countries, Thriller Live continues to moonwalk around the world, taking you on a “visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45-year musical history.”

You can expect all the hits from his career, with his popularity still going strong more than ten years after his untimely death.

Jackson’s biggest hits include Billie Jean, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White. Rock with You and She’s Out of My Life.

Talented young musicians return to the Minerva Theatre for the Ovation Rock Show, two evenings and one afternoon of live music featuring children and young people (ages eight-18) from local schools, Chichester College, Chichester Music Academy and Ovation Music.

Ovation Music is a Chichester-based charity providing music sessions and live performance opportunities to children and young people, encouraging creativity, teamwork and a positive outlook.

Ovation Rock Show is at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 10 and January 11. More details on ovationmusic.org.uk.

The cult hit Six heads to Chichester Festival Theatre next week.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six will be at the venue from January 14-19.

Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the sell-out international smash hit Six is the phenomenon everyone is losing their head over.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red..

Gary Fletcher plays The Blues Band at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Saturday, January 11 at 8pm.A founder and ever-present member of The Blues Band with Paul Jones, Tom McGuinness and Dave Kelly, Gary Fletcher has appeared with and/or recorded with Peter Green, Maggie Bell, Van Morrison, John Mayall, Long John Baldry, Guy Barker, Bernie Marsden, Micky Moody, Kim Simmonds, Henry McCullough, Zoot Money, Nat Adderley, Guy Barker, the Memphis Horns, Christine Collister etc.He performs a mix of originals and classic covers straddling blues, Americana and folk, playing guitar, slide, banjo, mandolin and ukulele.

Tickets from the venue.

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band

Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year

Review - The Wizard of Oz in Brighton

Epic trek marks 60th birthday