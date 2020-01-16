Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss...

Donnington Parish Hall is the venue as the St George’s Players present Cinderella. They are promising great family entertainment to brush away the January blues.

The show marks the fourth panto for the group, with the word spreading and audiences building year on year.



Director Liz Cooper said: “Local halls with stages are something of a rarity these days and Donnington is keen to make the most of its performance space. We can promise that our cast, drawn from the community, will work their socks off to deliver another fun and affordable entertainment. Everyone is welcome and we hope very much to cheer up January with a hefty dose of daft fun for all.”



Performances of Cinderella take place at Donnington Parish Hall on Friday, January 17 at 7.30pm and Saturday, January 18 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, January 19 at 6pm. Tickets: 01243 788321 or by emailing donnington_parish_hall@yahoo.co.uk (£7.50 adults; £5 children.

*********

Ensonglopedia Of Animals is the offering at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre on January 18.



Twenty-six animal songs, one for each letter of the alphabet. Expect extraordinary echinoderms, distressed damselflies, curious corals, batty birds and amazing arachnids.

Expect the unexpected.



And expect it to rhyme.



This is the new show from John Hinton, creator of the multi-award-winning Scientrilogy of musical comedies about Darwin, Einstein and Curie.



John will start with the human and then move further and further away us and our human form...



Tickets for the show are available from Chichester Festival theatre.

************

Portsmouth-based artist Nina Borowsky looks at the loneliness of the elderly in an exhibition which she brings to Chichester Library from January 20-25.

She is hoping her selection of photographs under the title Girls and Dolls will raise funds for elderly charities.



Nina, who grew up in Kazakhstan, wanted to show how the women express themselves – and also to draw attention to lonely older people whom she feels are often ignored in society.



“My main goal with this exhibition is to help elderly lonely people. They just don’t exist, we don’t notice them, people pass by and don’t notice.

**************

The first exhibition in the New Year at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery will be a collaboration between the Gallery and Chichester College.



The exhibition will show an eclectic range of media from the current art, design and media students from Chichester College.



Students will also be actively involved in selecting, framing and hanging their art, discovering how a gallery operates and gaining valuable work experience (January 13-February 9).



Next up is Outside Now! (January 28-February 9) – a small exhibition of work from two Portfield Primary Academy and Jessie Younghusband Primary School.

