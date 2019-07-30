Sussex young people have created a new exhibition exploring Queer Identities in a Pride Week exhibition at Brighton’s Jubilee Library.

Spokeswoman Nicola Jeffs explains: “Brighton-based platform for contemporary photography, Photoworks, have partnered with Royal Pavilion & Museums and Allsorts Youth Project to run two photography club programmes themed around an exploration of queer identity.

An exhibition in Jubilee Library (July 26-August 4) will bring together work produced by the young people who took part, enabling their voices to be heard and celebrated during Brighton & Hove Pride.

“Inspired by the Museum of Transology and Queer Looks displays at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, a group of young people worked with photographer Lynn Weddle to create work exploring their lives and identities.

“They investigated work by artists identifying as LGBTQ+ and examined narratives and self-representation. The group used camera-less photography techniques and experimented with cyanotypes – a photographic process that uses sunlight and paper treated with iron salt solutions to create a cyan-blue print.

“Artist Noe Warren led another group, who regularly meet at Allsorts Youth Project, through an exploration of queer history, art, activism and community. They discussed important historical figures, defining moments and discovered queer artists working now. Using self-portraits made in a pop-up studio and photo-montages with found photographs, the young people created their own visual responses to the histories of radical, queer activism and art.”

Photoworks director Shoair Mavlian said: “The young people who took part in our last two photography clubs have produced some great images and this exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for their work to be on show during the city's Pride festival. We were pleased to continue our partnerships with Royal Pavilion & Museums, Allsorts Youth Project and Jubilee Library to make this exhibition happen.

“Photoworks would like to thank Adrien, Annie, Beth, Felice, Holly, Isaac, James, Josh, Kamea, Leon, Liv, Ray, Rian and Tom for taking part and Noe Warren, Lynn Weddle, Reuben Davidson, Allsorts Youth Project and Royal Pavilion & Museums’ Youth Engagement Team for enabling this work to be made.”

In All The Places I Touch The World will be at Jubilee Library 26 July-4 August. Free entry, open to everyone. Opening times: Wed, Fri, Sat 10am-5pm; Mon, Tue, Thu 10am-7pm; Sun 11am-5pm

Photoworks’ photography club is an initiative enabling 14-19 year-olds from Brighton & Hove to meet regularly, develop camera skills and gain an Arts Award certificate.

Photoworks is a platform for contemporary photography, supporting artists to make and exhibit new work.

Shoair said: “Photoworks’ programmes break down barriers and invite everyone to participate – regardless of their background or ability. Photoworks is a registered charity and a National Portfolio Organisation supported by Arts Council England.”

Allsorts supports children & young people under the age of 26 who are LGBT or unsure of their gender identity and/or sexual orientation.

