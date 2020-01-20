Exhibition highlights the loneliness of the elderly

Portsmouth-based artist Nina Borowsky looks at the loneliness of the elderly in an exhibition which she brings to Chichester Library from January 20-25.

She is hoping her selection of photographs, under the title Girls and Dolls, will raise funds for elderly charities.

Nina, who grew up in Kazakhstan, wanted to show how the women express themselves – and also to draw attention to lonely older people who, she feels, are often ignored in society. “My main goal with this exhibition is to help elderly lonely people. They just don’t exist, we don’t notice them. People pass by and don’t notice.

“It’s the same in this country and my country. All the people are alone. It doesn’t matter where you live. There are more older people and people live longer. Everything is technology. People don’t talk to each other.”

The images show people with toys from their childhood, including one model who, aged 74, still has a teddy bear from when she was five years old.

Nina spent her early childhood surrounded by picturesque fields and mountains in Kazakhstan, which prompted her interest in the moving image. She enrolled at the State Academy of Arts for a four-year degree in theatre production, after which she worked for nine years as a television producer for state television.

Since moving to England more than 20 years ago Nina has lived in Southsea, where her growing interest in imagery led her to photography.

More information on ninasimages.co.uk.

1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One



PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton



Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Epic trek marks 60th birthday