Enjoy Chichester's first-ever Walking Weekend

This weekend brings the first-ever Chichester Walking Weekend, a collaboration between Visit Chichester and The Ramblers Association South West Sussex Group.

Helen Broom, marketing executive at Visit Chichester, said: “Covering the magnificence of the South Downs National Park, the stunning stretches of coastline, the natural beauty of Chichester Harbour and, of course, the historic Roman city of Chichester itself, the weekend will showcase the wealth of attractions this wonderful part of Sussex has to offer as a premier walking destination; and what’s more, many of the guided events will be free of charge.

“The weekend will offer walkers the chance to take in the stunning scenery that this unique part of the country has to offer, while being led by a knowledgeable guide. Trails will lead walkers over the picturesque Downs, while other routes will amble around the Manhood Peninsular, exploring the local history of Selsey and Sidlesham, against the backdrop of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“City routes will guide walkers through Chichester’s 2,000-year history, discovering lesser-known nooks and crannies and exploring the city’s celebrated landmarks too. Further walks explore the areas around the quaint market towns of Midhurst and Petworth, and the village of Amberley, while The Weald & Downland Living Museum are also offering a one-mile guided walk of their unique museum. There’s also the chance to take part in an artist-led ‘Walkshop’ where walkers will take part in creative exercises during a beautiful woodland walk, or why not learn more about the resident wildlife on the shore on a Marine Life Walk with Selsey’s Mulberry Divers.

“There is something for everyone in this celebration of the area whilst embracing the health benefits of walking.

Helen said she particularly wanted to highlight the walk being put on by Tiffany Robinson, a walking artist who is running a walk called The Art of Enquiry.

“It’s a guided, walking workshop, combining creativity, wellbeing and nature, and is for those of a creative persuasion or otherwise.

“The four-mile walk begins in West Marden and goes through woodland to Forestside. Walkers will stop along the way to be talked through creative exercises. Cost per person is £35 or £25 concessions and includes all materials.”

Visit Chichester’s destination marketing executive Louise Adlam added: “We hope the Chichester Walking Weekend will give walkers a chance to experience some of this wonderful part of the world while encouraging people to get outdoors”.

http://www.visitchichester.org/walkingweekend



Walks include:

Friday, September 6

• West Marden to Forestside, Artist-led workshop on a walk, 4 miles (7.30am)

• Ramblers - Iping Common Walk, 8.3 miles (10am)

• Tillington River Rother Walk, 3 miles (10.30am)

• Amberley Village Walk, 4 miles (10.30am)

• Halnaker - Goodwood Country Park Woodland walk, 7 miles (2pm)

• Mulberry Divers Marine Life Walk, Selsey (11am)

Saturday, September 7

• Ramblers - Eartham Woods to the Downs, 8 miles (10am)

• Ramblers - Linking the countryside to the City, 9 miles (10.15am)

• Roman Chichester Walk, 1 hour (11am)

• All Aboard, 2 miles (2pm)

Sunday, September 8

• Discover Medmerry East, 4.5 hours (9.45am)

• Ramblers - Trundle and Kingley Vale, 8.5 miles (10am)

• Wheel, Walk and Stroll, 6 miles (10am)

• Ramblers - Around Thorney Island (10.15am)

• Sidlesham Heritage Trail, 3 miles (2pm)

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch