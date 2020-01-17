In the first of this year’s series of Historic Life Weekends, visitors can enjoy a day of storytelling at Weald & Downland Living Museum on Saturday, January 18.

Emma Keen, Marketing Manager at the Museum said: “Listening to tales around the fire was a common pastime for our ancestors, especially in winter months. Stories not only brought families and communities together, they were and continue to be an important source of enjoyment, education and inspiration.

“Weald & Downland Living Museum will be celebrating the tradition of storytelling at their Historic Life Weekend this January. Stories will range from mythology and Shakespeare to Viking legends and accounts of smuggling and poaching in years gone by. There are stories to delight every age, and all will be told within the historic buildings of the Museum.

“The day will also feature traditional wassailing with a procession of music and songs that will move from the Market Square to the Orchard. Traditionally wassailing is a ceremony to promote a good harvest for the coming year.

“This Historic Life Weekend is the first of a series across the year, and we’re delighted to have such a rich programme of stories and activities to capture and inspire our visitors in a day filled with history.”

Amongst the award-winning Museum’s collection of homes, shops and public buildings where the stories can be enjoyed are the traditional bakehouse, dairy and watermill where visitors can discover live demonstrations.

This event is one of many at the Museum in the coming year and highlights the broad range of activities and experiences designed to provide an immersive and interactive view of history.

To find out more please visit https://www.wealddown.co.uk/



