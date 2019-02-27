The balcony view of the busy Drill Hall SUS-190227-162718001

See what was on offer at Vegan Fest Horsham in pictures

Nearly 2,000 people visited the Drill Hall to enjoy what Vegan Fest Horsham had to offer.

The event took place on Saturday (February 23) and organiser Helen Crabb was thrilled with its success, saying it had well and truly put the town ‘on the vegan map’. For the full story and more details about the town’s first vegan fair, click here.

Vegan Fest Horsham organiser Helen Crabb (centre) with her partner Graeme Skipper (left) and brother Simon Crabb (right) SUS-190227-160208001
Vegan Fest Horsham organiser Helen Crabb (centre) with her partner Graeme Skipper (left) and brother Simon Crabb (right) SUS-190227-160208001
Actor and Born Free Foundation ambassador Dan Richardson (right) at the Horsham-based charity stall SUS-190227-162605001
Actor and Born Free Foundation ambassador Dan Richardson (right) at the Horsham-based charity stall SUS-190227-162605001
Colourful vegan foods SUS-190227-162731001
Colourful vegan foods SUS-190227-162731001
Vegan halloumi SUS-190227-162822001
Vegan halloumi SUS-190227-162822001
