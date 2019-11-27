Early Bird offer to sign up for Brighton Fringe 2020

From first-timers to seasoned professionals, local to international acts, England’s largest arts festival welcomes all to take part. Brighton Fringe has opened event registration for participants to take part in the 2020 festival, which will run from May 1-31.

Participants who sign up by December 6 2019 will receive an Early Bird discount of up to 20 per cent off their event’s registration fee, with registrations closing on January 17 2020.

Amy Greenwood, venues & companies manager, said: “I’m pleased to welcome participants to register for Brighton Fringe 2020, and I encourage everyone from every level, discipline and location to take part,

“Participants, and all those interested, are also encouraged to attend the free year-round training series of Fringe Academy workshops for arts industry advice and support.”

The tagline for this year’s Brighton Fringe is Dive In.

Julian Caddy, CEO of Brighton Fringe, said: “Brighton Fringe is all about giving people a platform to make things happen. It is a catalyst, a conduit for every possible kind of creative work to take place. It therefore makes for the greatest pool of talent in the country, in one place, at the same time, and we invite the public to immerse themselves, to dive into what is on offer.

“But it’s not just any old pool. It’s quite unexpected, otherworldly, fascinating, funny – scary even. It could be that you dive into Brighton Fringe and never come out again!”

Brighton Fringe 2019 welcomed more than 600,000 people to a programme of 1,034 events with 4,774 performances (including cabaret and circus, comedy, dance and physical theatre, events and film, children and youth, literature and spoken word, music, nightlife, theatre, tours, visual arts and workshops.

