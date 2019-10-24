Double dose of Gothic shivers in Crawley

The Hawth in Crawley is promising a double dose of Gothic shivers.

On Tuesday, October 29 at 7.45pm, The Occasion present The Monster and Mary Shelley. Lord Byron challenges his guests Percy and Mary Shelley to ‘each write a ghost story’. Two days later Mary, 18 years old and having recently watched her premature baby die, has a ‘waking dream’ and begins to write a story that will haunt and define her for the rest of her life.

Over 200 years since the publication of Frankenstein, The Occasion presents a new production drawing inspiration from Mary Shelley’s extraordinary life. Incorporating elements of music hall, melodrama, horror and teenage rebellion with a pulsing, contemporary cinematic score, The Monster and Mary Shelley is a celebration of one of literature’s most influential talents.

On Wednesday, November 6 at 7.45pm the chilling atmosphere continues when Rumpus Theatre Company return with Edgar Allan Poe’s classic The Masque of the Red Death.

Prince Prospero and a handful of his nobility shut themselves away in a heavily fortified castle, to escape the terrible plague that is sweeping their land.

Indifferent to the sufferings of his people, the Prince throws a lavish ball, but as the masque reaches its orgiastic climax and the clock chimes midnight, a mysterious, uninvited guest is found in their midst… a guest that wreaks a terrifying revenge…

Tickets for both shows on 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

The Monster and Mary Shelley takes audiences back to a sunless day in Switzerland. Lord Byron challenges his guests Percy and Mary Shelley to each write a ghost story. Two days later Mary, 18 years old and having recently watched her premature baby die, has a ‘waking dream’ and begins to write a story that will haunt and define her for the rest of her life.

Incorporating elements of music hall, melodrama, horror and teenage rebellion with a pulsing contemporary cinematic score, The Monster and Mary Shelley comes promised as an atmospheric, moving, and darkly comic exploration of fear and the Gothic Girl who electrified the world.

The show is directed by The Occasion Theatre’s co-artistic director Peter Clerke, written by Stewart Ennis and performed by Catherine Gillard.

Peter Clerke said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to re-tour this hugely enjoyable show, both to more venues across Scotland and, with the support from ACE, to break new ground in England.

“Never far from controversy, Shelley, throughout her lifetime, was at the forefront of social change in a turbulent world. Her exploration of fear, in the form of Frankenstein’s Monster, spawned a whole genre of fiction and continues to hold a massive relevance in the present day.

“We very much look forward to introducing The Monster and Mary Shelley to new audiences across the UK.”

Catherine Gillard plays Mary Shelley. Catherine studied at Sydney Acting School and the Ecole Philippe Gaulier in Paris. She was a founder member and co-artistic director of benchtours (1991-2009). Recent projects include Kill Me Now (Melanie Stewart Dance Theatre/Philadelphia Live Arts Festival), Apocalypse, The Taking of Zena Charbonne and You Are Here! (The Occasion.)

The Monster and Mary Shelley will play The Hawth on Tuesday, October 29. For further information and to book tickets, please visit www.hawth.co.uk or call the box office on 01293 553636.

Riveting and disturbing - great start to life in Chichester's new Spiegeltent



Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch