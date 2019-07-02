Don Gallardo offers West Sussex gig

Don Gallardo – listed by music magazine Rolling Stone as one of their top ten tips for success in 2019 – plays The Parish Room in Compton on Tuesday, July 9 at 8pm.

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “They describe Don as being ‘an intersection of folk, road-worn country and amplified bluegrass, performed by a singer-songwriter who began earning his road-dog stripes before the new millennium.’

“Don was a long-time member of the East Nashville community and moved to Tennessee in early 2008 before returning to Nashville eight years later. His songs make peace with the grit and grind of a life largely spent on the road and every song has a common theme behind it.”

As Don explains: “No matter how arduous life can be, giving up is not an option. It’s a theme that applies to all musicians who’ve been through this crazy process, where you’re chasing down a big break that’s always around the next corner. It’s like there’s an apple being put in front of us, and we think we’re getting closer and closer to it, but it’s never quite close enough to reach. You have to just keep going. Persistence and positivity can prevail.”

Tickets for the Compton show are available from Bookends (Emsworth), Compton Tea Rooms and http://www.wegottickets.com.

