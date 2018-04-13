Culture Club announces Brighton show

Eighties chart-toppers Culture Club will play at the Brighton Centre later this year.

Since their inception in 1981 Culture Club have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, with a stream of classic hits including; ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Church Of The Poison Mind’, ‘Victims’, ‘It’s A Miracle’ and ‘The War Song’

The group is fronted by singer/songwriter Boy George, universally recognised as one of music's most iconic artists. George was recently presented with the Ivor Novello lifetime achievement award in 2015 for his contribution to the music industry.

Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss make up the remaining original line up.

Boy George said: "We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories, we know it will be hands down this summer’s best night out."

Culture Club will be appearing at The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, November 13 2018.

Tickets are on sale now priced from £47.50.

For tickets call the Box Office on 0844 847 1515, or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk