Could your dog be an opera star?

Has your dog got star quality?

They might just find their place on the Theatre Royal Brighton stage.

Award winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, then they could win a place in the spotlight in the beautiful and romantic opera La Bohème, coming to the Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday, January 31.

“People say never work with children or animals, but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

“Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage. Many years ago, when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.

“Your pet needs to be well behaved, small, used to be people and quiet – and as his owner, you will need to be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after him or her.”

To audition your dog, send a photograph to Angela Klappa; her email is: angela@ellenkent.co.uk.

“Please include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog. If you are successful, we will contact you a week before the performance.”

