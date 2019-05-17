Comedian Jack Whitehall adds Brighton date

Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has confirmed an extra Brighton date.

Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “Jack Whitehall has added yet more extra dates to his forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, Stood Up, with the new shows going on sale this Friday at 10am available from http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk and http://www.jackwhitehall.com. The new dates going on sale are extra shows at Brighton Centre and Bournemouth International Centre, and two further shows at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff.

“Following two complete sell out arena tours, Jack Whitehall Gets Around in 2014 and Jack Whitehall: At Large in 2017, which premiered on Netflix, JACK WHITEHALL: STOOD UP will be Jack’s biggest-ever live tour and promises to be the most hilarious yet from one of comedy’s most electric talents. A joy to watch on stage and a comedian who is firmly on the road to becoming a global megastar, this show is not to be missed.”

He will be at the Brighton Centre on December 9, 10 and 11 (http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk)

Widely celebrated for his hit show Travels With My Father (of which Season 2 premiered on Netflix in Autumn 2018), Jack has most recently been seen in Lasse Hallstrom’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman and in Series 2 of Sky series Bounty Hunters. He will soon be seen in Good Omens (Amazon) opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen, and is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which is currently in production and will be released in 2020.

“ His television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (Channel 4), and Bad Education (BBC), Backchat, A League Of Their Own (which received a BAFTA Award in 2014 for ‘Best Comedy Entertainment Program’ and was nominated in the same category in 2013), Stand Up For The Week, and Live At The Apollo. In addition, Jack also filmed Training Days for Google in 2018, where he travelled the world to interview international football stars - the series was released in the lead up to the 2018 World Cup on his own YouTube channel.

“An established presenter, Jack has hosted a number of prestigious award ceremonies and television series, becoming the youngest ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015. He hosted the BRIT Awards for a second time earlier this year, and has also hosted The British Fashion Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, and the BAFTA Britannia Awards in 2015, 2017, and 2018.”

