Christmas concert coming up for Funtington Music Group

Funtington Music Group’s Christmas concert will feature Olivia Moss (soprano) and Tina Gelnere (mezzo-soprano), accompanied by Chris Coote (piano).

They will perform a programme of popular classical arias and duets in Chichester University Cloisters on Wednesday, December 11 at 7.30pm.

The singers will perform songs by Brahms, Richard Strauss, Debussy, Copland and Poulenc together with arias and duets from Handel’s Alcina and Ariodante, Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito, Don Giovanni and Cosi fan Tutte, Gounod’s Faust, Humperdinck’s Hansel und Gretel and Britten’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. There will also be humorous songs by George Gershwin and Cole Porter and seasonal arias from Handel’s Messiah together with carol arrangements.

The concert is given in aid of the Robert Headley Fund, created to help students at the University who are preparing for the start of their musical careers. Mince pies and wine will be served during the interval.

Soprano Olivia Moss graduated from the University of York with a BA (hons) in music in 2016. Performance highlights for Olivia include singing as a soloist in Bernstein’s Mass at the Royal Festival Hall under the baton of Marin Alsop and singing Suor Dolcina in a new production of Puccini’s Suor Angelica for the Heraklion Piano Festival, Crete.

This year, Olivia has been selected for the British Youth Opera workshops programme, the Oxenfoord International Summer School Opera Scenes programme and the Abingdon Summer School for Solo Singers.

Latvian mezzo-soprano Tina Gelnere is currently studying at the David Seligman Opera School at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Comfortable on both the operatic stage and the concert platform, Tina has enjoyed performing throughout the United Kingdom and Europe including Latvian National Opera, Riga Cathedral, Latvian Society House, Chichester Cathedral, Agios Petros Dominikanon, Greece.

http://funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

