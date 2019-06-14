CHINDI independent writers will be key to 2019 Festival of Chichester

Authors, creative children and intrepid ghost hunters will find something to inform, entertain and delight them in the CHINDI programme during this year’s Festival of Chichester.

As spokeswoman Patricia Feinberg Stoner explains: “CHINDI – Celebrating and Helping Indy Authors – is a network of writers mainly from West Sussex, some independently and some traditionally published, all dedicated to helping, promoting and supporting one another.

“CHINDI organises online and live events to help promote great books and encourage independent authors to follow their dreams to create excellent books, whether printed, audio or in e-book format.

“During this year’s Festival of Chichester there will be three panels aimed at supporting writers at any stage of their creative journey; a creativity corner for children; and a ghost tour of Chichester complete the CHINDI offering.

Promote that Book will be on Monday, June 17 at 7pm at the New Park Centre. Authors Helen Christmas, Rosemary Noble and Patricia Feinberg Stoner will share some tips and wrinkles to help you put the word out and get your book noticed, covering social media, press, advertising and planning a book launch. Tickets £8.

A Glimpse of Life will be on Monday, June 24 at 7pm at the New Park Centre. Writing short stories is an art in itself. Short story writers Julia McFarlane and Patricia Feinberg Stoner provide some insights, with input from afar from CHINDI’s Angela Petch – recently Author of the Week for People’s Friend magazine. Tickets £8.

Putting the Story into History will be on Monday, July 1 at 7pm in the New Park Centre. Four writers of historical fiction and biography – J L Dean, Susanne Haywood, Rosemary Noble and Derek Nudd – address the question: must historical fact and fiction forever be rivals? They discuss how to avoid the pitfalls and unearth the treasures of research. Tickets £8.

Creativity Corner will be on Saturday, June 29 from 2.30-3.30pm in the New Park Centre. For children aged six to ten. Join children’s authors Lexi Rees and Sue Wickstead for a creative writing workshop. They’ll give you some top tips to develop your writing which you can put into practice in a brand-new story. Also, you can learn how to make a bookmark and a badge to complete your story. Tickets £6.

Ghost Tour will be Saturday, June 29 from 6pm. Depart The Old Cross, North Street. Join authors Helen Christmas and Julia Macfarlane as they guide you around the city centre, regaling you with ghostly tales. Every ticket includes a drink at the Old Cross Pub in North Street to restore your nerve. Tickets £10. Disabled access at all venues.

http://www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester