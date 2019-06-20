Chichester’s Shopwyke Singers celebrate 25 years

Chichester’s Shopwyke Singers reach their quarter of a century this year – with plenty of plans to celebrate.

A chamber choir based at Westbourne House School, the choir was founded by Alex Dichmont, the school’s director of music, initially as a group for parents and staff, but it has since welcomed numerous members from outside the school community.

As spokesman Richard Allum says: “The choir perform the majority of their concerts in the wonderful setting of Boxgrove Priory, where Alex is also organist and choirmaster.

“Repertoire ranges from the baroque to the 20th century, and the choir has performed many of the great oratorios.”

Celebrations for the big anniversary have already begun.

The Shopwyke Singers launched their celebratory season with a performance of Pergolesi’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Vespers, and John Rutter’s Gloria.”

The next event in the season is coming up this weekend, a Come and Sing afternoon on Sunday, June 23 at Westbourne House School.

Beginning at 4pm, the choir will be rehearsing Mozart’s Coronation Mass and John Rutter’s The Sprig of Thyme, followed by a hog roast and an informal concert at 7.30pm.

“Anyone with an interest in singing is invited to come along, with no previous experience necessary although the ability to read music would be an advantage.”

Tickets are £10 (whether you are taking part or just coming along to the concert) and can be bought on 01243 572322 or via the choir’s website http://www.shopwykesingers.com.

The choir will end their anniversary season with a special concert at Boxgrove Priory on Sunday, November 24 where the choir will join forces with choristers from Westbourne House School. Details for this concert will be available nearer the time.

If you would like to know more about the choir, contact Alex Dichmont on 01243 770756 or email adichmont@westbournehouse.org.

For more details about the choir and its programme, visit their website at http://shopwykesingers.com.

