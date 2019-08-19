Chichester's musical Luc family take the stage

The Last Friday Concerts Series at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester continues on Friday, August 30 at 7.30pm when the Luc family will be returning to St George’s.

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “The programme will feature two concerti: Kabalevsky’s Cello Concerto and Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto No 5, as well as other solo pieces by Tchaikovsky and Scriabin.

“The Luc family have been living in Chichester for over 25 years and all of them are studying or working in music. Anva (father) is a piano tuner and Yuriko (mother) teaches Japanese and the piano. Imy and Maria are currently studying for their masters degree at the Royal Northern College of Music. Kenji will be also studying at the RNCM for his undergraduate degree this coming September, having finished sixth form at Chetham’s School of Music.

The concert promises to be an exciting and unusual event. It is not often that audiences are able to listen to two concertos in one evening!”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets on the door £10, students free.

