Chichester marks Iris Murdoch centenary

The University of Chichester will be playing a full part in Iris Murdoch Society events for the centenary of Murdoch’s birth.

The Iris Murdoch Research Centre presents Iris Murdoch and the Theatre on Saturday, September 21, 12-1.30pm at the university’s Bishop Otter Campus.

Heather Robbins, department administrator for English & creative writing, said: “Hosted by visiting professor Anne Rowe, our panel will discuss the breadth of Murdoch’s fascination with the stage, their own engagement with her work, and her Booker Prize-winning The Sea, The Sea.

“Bill Alexander is a theatre director, best known for his work at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and the Birmingham Rep. He adapted Murdoch’s The Sea, The Sea for the stage.

“Annette Badland is an actor best known for her work on TV in EastEnders and Doctor Who, as well as a long stage career including a role in Murdoch’s The Servants in the Snow.

“Fiona McAlpine is a radio drama producer and director. She recently produced the adaptation of The Sea, The Sea for Radio 4, starring Jeremy Irons.”

Tickets are £5 from https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/celebrating-iris-murdoch-talk



Later this autumn, The St Anne’s Society presents Iris Murdoch: 100 Years of Memories on Saturday, October 12 at 3pm, Academic Building, Room 1.01, Bishop Otter Campus

The event will offer a panel of those who knew her well, as Heather explains.

“Speakers include the author and biographer A N Wilson, Kate Levey, daughter of Murdoch’s close friend the author Brigid Brophy, Maureen Gruffydd Jones, a student of Murdoch’s, and Judith Vidal-Hall, who knew Iris well at St Anne’s.

“The panel will be chaired by Miles Leeson, director of the Iris Murdoch Research Centre at the University of Chichester.”

Tea and cake will follow after the discussion.

Tickets are £16 and available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/iris-murdoch-100-years-of-memories-tickets-65779944585



