Chichester Jazz Club welcomes The Danny Moss Jnr/Dave Chamberlain Quartet.

Chichester Jazz Club’s next concert on Friday, November 29 will be The Danny Moss Jnr/Dave Chamberlain Quartet.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Internationally renowned double bassist Danny Moss Jnr is an unashamed disciple of the great Ray Brown.

“Time, tone, swing and variation of lines depending on the soloist are the hallmark of his playing.

“A few years ago he flew to Chicago to listen to his idol, who was appearing with his trio. During this week he played golf every day with Ray who was a golf nut. Danny, who is an ex Australasian Tour Pro was able to help Ray’s game, and at night soak up the wonderful bass play-ing of The Master.

“Danny’s propulsive lines and long note style have earned him a considerable reputation. Indeed one of Europe’s top piano players John Critchinson (long time member of Ronnie Scott’s quatet), dubbed Danny The Pathfinder due to his driving and harmonically sympathetic bass lines on a recent European tour.

“Danny can be heard on many fine recordings with artists such as Danny Moss, Jeanie Lambe, Sir John Dankworth, Don Burrows, John Wheatley, Martin Drew, Scott Hamilton, Tony Coe, Simon Spillett etc.”

Admission £15 for guests; £8 for members; students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888 or www.novium.org/boxoffice. More information about the Club can be found at www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk. Doors open 6.45pm; music starts at 7.45pm.

