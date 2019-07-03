Chichester concert will be in aid of rape and sexual abuse survivors

Chichester Baptist Church will be hosting a charity concert in aid of Lifecentre, the Chichester-based charity supporting survivors of rape and sexual abuse, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 6 as part of the Festival of Chichester.

Organiser Chris Coote said “The concert will include a wide selection of music by gifted performers with a local connection. 16 year old Bognor-based cellist James Dew, who plays in the National Youth orchestra and attends the Junior Department of the Royal College of Music, will play Frescobaldi’s Toccata.

"Soprano Olivia Moss, who recently won the Gus Christie prize for outstanding performer at the Glyndebourne Academy, will sing popular songs and opera arias by Mozart, Brahms and Debussy.

"Mezzo-soprano Tina Gelnere, who studies for a post graduate course at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and recently sang a solo part for the Welsh National Opera, will sing operatic solos and join Olivia in well-loved duets. Euphonium player Martin Smith will play some delightful arrangements on his unusual but beautiful sounding instrument, pianist Mark Zarb-Adami will play Chopin’s Heroic Polonaise and Ian Clark will sing songs from shows. To complete the programme, the Full House Wind Quartet, comprising clarinettist Spence Bundy, bassoonist Alison Woodward, flautist Gerda Wilcocks and oboist Clare Thornton-Wood, will play works for wind quartet.

“It is a privilege to be able to present and accompany such a talented group of performers in aid of such a worthwhile cause.”

The concert is at the church which is situated in Sherborne Road. No charge for entry; not necessary to book tickets in advance.

