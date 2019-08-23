Chapterhouse Theatre Company head to Brighton Open Air Theatre with two plays in two days.

They will be performing Treasure Island on Wednesday, August 28 and The Secret Garden on Tuesday, August 27.

Spokesman Jake Reynolds said: “Our brand-new show for 2019 is an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s swashbuckling adventure Treasure Island, which alongside The Secret Garden will provide fun for all the family.

“In The Secret Garden, join young Mary Lennox on a journey of discovery as she is sent to her uncle’s house in the countryside, where mysteries and secrets lurk round every corner....”

