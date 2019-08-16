Celebrating great Small Faces musical legacy with a fundraising night in Brighton

Rock N Roll Productions bring The Grand Mod Experience to The Grand Hotel, Brighton on Friday, August 23 – a chance to see a concert version of the hit Small Faces-inspired musical All Or Nothing plus a host of other attractions.

All donations will be given to Martlets Hospice, for which show originator Carol Harrison is an ambassador, and to Cancer Research Trust UK.

“The Martlets are just such an amazing charity,” Carol says.

“It is a wonderful place that does wonderful work. Most people in the area unfortunately will have had their lives touched by them at some point in one way or another.

“My husband’s mum and dad were both there before they died, so it is somewhere very close to my heart.

“They do amazing work, and they are just so lovely in the way they treat people. So the more people come along, the more money we will be able to raise.”

The charity night will comprise:

- All Or Nothing The Experience concert show with music and lyrics by the Small Faces, featuring Chris Simmons

- First Lady of Soul PP Arnold will be joining the All Or Nothing Band to perform a set of sounds from the 60s; also lining up will be Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band

- A live Q&A with Phil Daniels, Trevor Laird, Gary Shail and Mark Wingett

Carol’s All Or Nothing Show, the story of Steve Marriott and the Small Faces, began life on Brighton beach in 2013,

“We had the essence of the show in its initial stages,” says Carol who wrote it and featured as Steve Marriott’s mother on stage.

“From there it went on to huge critical acclaim and toured up and down the country and went to the West End.

“We finished in the West End in 2018, and people came to see it so many times. There were people who came three or four or five times, but there were also people that came to see it 30 times, the super fans.”

People keep asking if it is going to come back, and the answer is that Carol hopes it will tour again.

She is also working on the script for the movie version of it all. But in the meantime, you can catch what she calls the concert version of the show on the charity night at The Grand Hotel.

“I really wanted to be doing it as a live gig and that’s what we have got. It was a play that made you laugh and made you cry.

“It was very funny and very poignant, but this is a live gig which keeps the music alive. I hope it will feel like watching The Small Faces.

“So what we have got is the essence of the show. Nobody can give it up!

“The concert version is just perfect for one-nighters, and we have played some lovely rock ‘n’ roll gigs.

“This is a version that we can easily take around to people, and it feels like it has come full circle from starting on Brighton beach to being at The Grand Hotel now. We have gone up in the world!”

The night will kick off with Foxy’s Fabulous Early-Bird Soul Set with Mod Radio’s Justin Fox. Quadrophenia stars Phil Daniels, Trevor Laird, Gary Shail and Mark Wingett will the open the evening with a Q&A and signing session.

You can then settle down and enjoy the music with The All Or Nothing The Experience concert show, with hits including What’cha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Itchycoo Park and All or Nothing.

DJs Andy Hill and Sean Chapman will then keep things moving until midnight.

You can also enjoy the Grand Mod Dance Competition, judged by Ready Steady Go’s Sandy Sargeant or bid for unique items in The Spectacular Grand Mod Experience Auction and Raffle.

Ticket price is £49.50 plus eventbrite booking fee £3.85.

