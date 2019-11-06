Busy month ahead for Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir

The month of November will be a busy one for members of Littlehampton’s community choir, The Edwin James Festival Choir.

They open their first pop-up shop; they offer a rock ‘n’ roll concert; and they are staging a sale of pre-loved items.

Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: “This month’s diary kicks off with a warm welcome to the public to visit our rehearsal facilities where the choir will be demonstrating the energy and enthusiasm normally reserved for singing, by opening their first pop-up shop of the month.

“The pop-up shop will offer a massive collection of interesting and varied theatrical props and costumes for sale which have been assembled over the years since the choir’s foundation. Just in time for Christmas productions, items will be of huge interest to other local choirs, dance troupes, theatrical companies, drama and operatic groups, schools and colleges for future productions.”

The sale is being held on Saturday, November 9 in St James’s Church Hall, East Ham Road, Littlehampton with doors open from 10am to 2pm. Further details available from Chris Allen on 01243 582330.

Then comes the rock ‘n’ roll.

“Formed two years ago, Borderline is a six-piece rock ‘n’ roll band who took their name from a Ry Cooder song Across the Borderline. The two founding members, husband and wife duo John and Barbara Jackson (guitarist and vocalists), are also members of The Edwin James Festival Choir who are introducing the band to the local community in a long-overdue rock ‘n’ roll charity concert being performed in aid of West Sussex Macmillan Nurses.

“Playing 50s, 60s and 70s numbers , the Jacksons were formerly with two other bands Sliproad and Wowza but decided after moving to Rustington they would form a group locally.

“The current line-up has been together six months and includes bass guitarist Martin Ballard who has previously played with a number of folk bands, keyboard player Keith Smithers who has played professionally most of his working life, Shelley Willis on vocals and violin who currently also plays for Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra and the Edwin James Festival Orchestra, and drummer Ivan Mitchell who has been backing the Cliff Richard tribute band Cliff as well as performing with steel and samba bands. Borderline are fortunate to have their own sound man Keith Mingay, another member of the Edwin James Festival Choir. The band have gelled extremely well and are looking forward to performing a lot more in the local area.”

On November 9 Borderline are performing the first of two charity shows at St James the Great Church Hall in East Ham Road, Littlehampton. Doors open 7.15pm. Admission is free but by ticket only with a retiring collection for West Sussex Macmillan Nurses. Raffle tickets, ice cream, tea and coffee will be available. Concert tickets and further information can be obtained from John Jackson on 07546 376051. The second concert is scheduled for March 14 next year.

And then comes the second pop-up shop: “In a bid to support the current enthusiasm for recycling items no longer required by their owners in a mission to give them a new lease of life, the choir are holding a massive pre-loved sale. Members of the choir will welcome visitors to their rehearsal facilities in St James’s Church Hall, East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Saturday, November 23. Doors open from 12 noon until 3pm. There will be a huge selection of bric-a-brac, theatrical costumes, jewellery, a general selection of clothing for ladies, men and children, CDs and DVDs, games, books, kitchenware and much more. Browse at your leisure, find a bargain or even a stocking filler.”

Review: The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre



IN PICTURES - The Butterfly Lion



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter