Brighton date for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK takes to the stage with a date in Brighton.

Spokeswoman Bianca Capstick said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK landed on our screens earlier this month as the queens battle it out for the crown of Next Drag Superstar, throwing shade left right and centre.

“The show will now make herstory this November by taking its first ever lap around the UK with six LIVE shows – giving Brits the chance to see their favourite queens ‘sissy that walk’, hosted by Drag Queen extraordinaire – known for her face pops and southern charm - Alyssa Edwards.

“With a fierce line-up, catch Cheryl Hole, Baga Chipz, Sum Ting Wong and the rest of our home-grown, hopeful drag superstars death drop, werk it and lip sync for their lives at a city near you with tickets ranging from £36.50 - £129.50 – the highest tier including a meet and greet with the queens.

The dates are:

· Newcastle, Tyne Theatre (28th November 2019)

· London, Troxy (29th November 2019)

· Birmingham, The Alexandra Theatre (1st December 2019)

· Brighton, Theatre Royal (3rd December 2019)

· Glasgow, Theatre Royal (6th December 2019)

· Manchester, Palace Theatre (7th December 2019)

Bianca added: “Kicking off the tour in Newcastle at the end of November and closing in Manchester early December, don’t miss the chance to join Voss Events and World and Wonder in enjoying the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens’ gaggingly good mini and maxi performances, before the season sashays away.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race launched 11 years ago in the US and is now aired internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, The Netherlands, and Israel. Going from strength to strength; the show has won four consecutive Emmys, has seen everyone from Olivia Newton John and Dita Von Tease through to Gigi Hadid and Lady Gaga grace its guest judging panel, includes Bianca Del Rio and Sasha Velour among its winners and has been fundamental in making drag a mainstream artform like never before – Condragculations ladies!”

For RuPaul Drag Race UK Season 1 tour tickets and additional information, visit vossevents.com.

