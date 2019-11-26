Bosham Art Trail and Bea Lander's one-day show

Two fun art events are coming up in the Chichester area.

Bosham Art Trail offers the promise of unique gifts for friends, home and garden as seven houses in the village open with more than 20 artists showing their work.It will be open on Friday, November 29, 10.30- 5pm; Saturday, November 30, 10.30-5pm; Sunday, December 1, 11-3pm. Something for everyone. Raffle for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Look out for the pink signs and fairy lights.



More art comes Bea Lander in a one-day art show at Drapers Yard, the Hornet, next to Clothkits, Chichester on Thursday, November 28 from 9.30: “Drapers Yard is a lovely place for artists and makers of all kinds, from lovely bakery,coffee to all sorts of other arts and crafts. I’m selling handmade Xmas cards, cards and vibrant watercolours of Selsey and Scotland. I would love people to swing by and say hello!”

Bea added: "My art work - is a joy, a pain ( sometimes!) but mostly gives me an incredible buzz! I've travelled a lot , especially to Crete, which I love, and find inspiration from painting my native Scotland - and, of course, lovely Selsey and West Sussex!

"I love vibrant colours, both in clothes and my paintings as well as my home.....I can recommend having a go at painting - it's also very therapeutic... I've taught children from Gran Canaria and from Saudi Arabia as well as Jerusalem - was privileged to teach both the Middle Easter nations and at the Helen Keller School for blind and partially sighted teenagers - the Jewish school for the blind visited and we swapped tips!

"Art is a universal language - a picture is ,indeed, worth a thousand words!"

