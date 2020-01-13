Bognor Regis Music Club launches into 2020 programme

The opening concert of the new decade at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, January 18 at 7pm will be An Evening with Chris Coote and Friends.

Organiser and club chairman Chris Coote said “The concert will include a wide selection of music by gifted performers with a local connection.”

17-year-old Bognor-based cellist James Dew, who plays in the National Youth Orchestra, will play a movement from Rachmaninov‘s romantic cello sonata.

Mark Zarb-Adami (piano) will play Chopin’s Grande Waltz Brillante in E flat; Lilias Lamont (viola) will play Bartok’s Romanian Dances; and Fiona Willshire and Ian Clark will sing songs from shows.

A movement from Clara Schumann’s piano trio will be played by Gill Stevenson (violin), Elaine Monery (cello) and Chris Coote (piano), and the Changing Winds saxophone quartet led by Spence Bundy will play Saint-Saens Dance Macabre.

To complete the programme, the Full House Wind Quintet led by bassoonist Alison Woodward will play pieces by Handel, Matthias and Bernstein.

Chris added: “I am delighted to have persuaded such a talented group of musicians with local connections to perform for us.

“No fewer than twelve different instruments will be played during the course of the evening so there will be something to attract everyone’s tastes”.

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students.

New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details about the club from Chris Coote (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861620).

You can also find more information on the Bognor Regis Music Club website on www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

