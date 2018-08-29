Worthing author Teresa Harrison-Best in print

Worthing author Teresa Harrison-Best has had her first children’s book published, Mackerel and The Jolly Daisy, Scourge of the High Seas’.

Already available online through Amazon and in Waterstones and all other high-street bookshops, the book, published by i2i Publishing, tells the story of how the ship’s cat Mackerel saves the day when the Jolly Daisy is invaded by another gang of pirates.

“With full colour illustrations by BazMac, the book is ideal for children who are learning to be proficient readers as well as for being read to,” Teresa said.

Although Teresa has always enjoyed writing, reading to her grandchildren gave her the inspiration for Mackerel and the Jolly Daisy. It was after reading an article about the relationship of seafarers and their cats that she fell in love with the idea of writing about a small, tabby cat called Mackerel, who would have the distinctive stripes that would lead to his name.

Teresa explained: “A sea captain called Mathius Tomkin Bloodshot, who was ordinarily quite fierce, adopted Mackerel as his ship’s cat. The two of them become inseparable and share adventures involving the ship, The Jolly Daisy and its pirate crew, who also love Mackerel. The rodents of the ship have other ideas but that comes to an abrupt end when Captain Longtooth and his bunch of ne’er-do-wells attack Daisy.”

