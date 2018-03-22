Vincent and Flavia bring their modern tango spectacular to The Hawth, Crawley

Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace bring Tango Moderno to The Hawth, Crawley, from Tuesday to Saturday, March 27-31.

Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life.

Tango Moderno is the new stage spectacular from Vincent and Flavia, dance partners for over two decades, world champions, Strictly favourites and West End stage stars, whose previous productions Midnight Tango, Dance Til Dawn and The Last Tango have all been sell-out hits.

Flavia said: “As we were creating our last show, we developed a number of new routines with so much raw choreography. It was thrilling to still be discovering new numbers for Vincent and I to dance, but we just couldn’t accommodate them in the production.

“We toured the country with the show and were overwhelmed by the support from our audiences and from people asking us to continue. Vincent and I spoke at the end of the tour and we decided that we wanted to continue. We love dancing together, we are having so much fun and a year after our last UK tour, we are more excited than ever to share this new work and show with our audiences.

“The new production fuses together ballroom, Latin, and Argentine tango to give you a performance that smoulders with desire. With classic steps, it creates a tango for today. Tango Moderno is a breath of fresh air, pulsating with life, energy and colour, giving you the most exciting stage experience in years.”

Tickets are available from The Hawth box office on 01293 553636.

