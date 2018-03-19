Victorian transformations explored...

Historians Andrew Foster and Martin Jones offer an investigative tour to reveal how an up-and-coming architect, Thomas Jackson, and the Rector William Izard, restored and modernised St Mary’s Slindon in the 1860s.

Local historian Phil Berry illuminates the impact of their work on village life in those days.

The tour is on Saturday, March 24 from 2pm-5pm at the church.

Spokeswoman Moira Richards promises a fascinating afternoon: “The Victorians changed the look of the English church, and not just because of the many new ones they built.

“There were very few ancient churches they did not ‘restore’.

“In 1865/66 Jackson was commissioned to restore and modernise a neglected medieval parish church in Slindon.

“That work transformed the church and its outcomes are still important today.

“Jackson went on to become a lauded Victorian architect (Bridge of Sighs, Oxford, etc) and polymath.

“Come and enjoy an afternoon that brings to life a significant era in the life of an ancient parish church and the early work of an eminent Victorian. Price £3, including refreshments, payable on the day.

“ To reserve a place contact Nancy Brinton, nlbvinecottage@gmail.com or 01243 814693.”

