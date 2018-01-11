Two Sussex authors discuss their work at Book Lovers’ Supper Club in Ditchling

The next Book Lovers’ Supper Club on Wednesday, February 7, will see two Sussex authors discussing works of both fiction and non-fiction over a curry supper.

Andrew Crofts is probably the UK’s most prolific ghost-writer and has had more than 80 books published.

Beth Miller. Picture by Katie Vandyck

His clients include politicians, arms dealers and billionaires, and he has now written a novel, The Italian Gardener, based on a ghost-writer enlisted to tell the story of a wealthy dictator.

Beth Miller is the author of the unofficial companion guide to The Archers (For The Love of The Archers), which is packed with facts and trivia about the characters, controversies and country customs people love to listen to on Radio 4.

She will also be discussing her latest novel, The Good Neighbour, a page-turner of a thriller about family, friends and secrets.

Leading Brighton caterer Tina Horvath of Cantina Brighton is providing the supper this time and there is a free glass of wine on arrival.

Doors open at 6.45pm (not before) and the event takes place at The Cricket Pavilion, Recreation Ground, Lewes Road, Ditchling, BN6 8TY.

Tickets cost £26 from tabl.com (to include part of booking fee) or £25 from Ditchling Post Office.

The Book Lovers’ Supper Club was set up by journalist and author Melanie Whitehouse who wanted to create an event for people in Sussex who share her love of food and passion for reading.

The society aims to celebrate the best of British writing over supper, wine and great conversation with top authors.

Click here to find out more.

