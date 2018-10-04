Two-day event for photographers who want to work with film

Photography enthusiasts can join NEG35 for a Film Photography Weekend at the end of this month.

The two-day event where people can shoot, develop and print film, takes place at Sheffield Park railway station on Saturday and Sunday, October 27-28.

Participants will meet on the Saturday at 10am at Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre, Crawley. Transport to Sheffield Park will be provided and no previous experience or skills are needed.

On Saturday, photographers will learn how to get great shots using black and white film with one-to-one advice and tips. Bring your own camera or borrow one of NEG35’s, including one roll of 35mm.

On Sunday, at NEG35’s very own darkroom, photographers can collect their negatives and watch the process of how they are developed. After choosing their favourite negative participants can take part in a hands on, one-to-one tuition on how to process and develop the print to take home.

To take part sign up to become a member of the NEG35 Society before October 27 (£60). This includes a year’s membership of the society and the two-day event, which includes free travel to Sheffield Park, a platform ticket, camera hire, 35mm film and tuition.

Sign up in the ‘about’ section on www.neg35film.co.uk or email neg35film@gmail.com.

