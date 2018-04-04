Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Music. Gary Fletcher and his band will be joined by ex-Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattacks at Worthing Southern Pavilion on Thursday, April 5. Gary, a key member of The Blues Band, will also be joined in his own band by Alan Glen from The Yardbirds and Nine Below Zero, Tom Leary from Lindisfarne and Feast of Fiddles, Andy Billups from The Hamsters and ex-Mud guitar player Nick Ritchie. Regarded as one of the world’s very finest drummers, Dave Mattacks, who lives in Boston USA, doesn’t often play in the UK nowadays but having been introduced to Gary’s music by Feast of Fiddles colleague Tom Leary, he suggested playing a show with the Gary Fletcher Band.

2 Art. Chris Watson is promising to take you from the sounds of the waves on Brighton beach on a journey through the sounds of the oceans around the world and back again… All without leaving Brighton’s Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts. Chris’s No Man’s Land is a site-specific installation that celebrates the sounds, rhythms and music of the world’s seas and oceans (March 27-April 13). The listener will experience the 40-minute long piece in the comfort of ACCA’s auditorium but will travel via sound from the edge of Brighton’s beach and out with the ebbing tide, to follow the waves and currents on a trackless voyage around the planet from the ocean floor.

3 Music. Ezio, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Wednesday, April 11, 8pm. A spokesman said: “Undoubtedly one of the best live acts from the UK, Ezio have vowed that there will be no set lists, so expect every single show to be different. They deliver the most exquisitely-crafted and varied songs today with a skill that can only come from having toured and recorded constantly for many years. Ezio’s style has always been nearly impossible to describe. Their music can range from the highly rhythmical almost manic Latin feeling rock to delicate dreamy ballads that are heartbreakingly honest and deeply poetic.”

4 Theatre. The psychological thriller Killing Time, written by Richard Stockwell, is the next production from the Arundel Players. The play opens on Monday, April 9 for six nights until Saturday, April 14 at The Priory Playhouse, Arundel, BN18 9FA. A chance meeting in a supermarket brings Rick, played by Jamie Potts, and Jane, played by Angela Barber, together after Jane offers Rick a lift home and goes in for a drink…. Tickets for Killing Time at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA cost £12 and are available from the box office on 07523 417926. Performances start at 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday, April 9 to 14. To book online visit www.arundelplayers.org.uk or you can also follow the link and bookline at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arundelplayers.

5 Art. Arundel Museum is promising an “outstanding” art exhibition created by students at St Philip Howard Catholic School, Barnham. Suzanne Evans, education consultant, said: “The exhibition is on until April 17. It will feature artworks created by students across the year groups including GCSE and A level work. The museum is open every day from 10am–4pm, during which the exhibition is free to enter.” (upper circle)

6 Theatre. Turn of the Screw, Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from April 18-21. In 1840, a young governess agrees to look after two orphans, a boy and a girl, in Bly, a seemingly-idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others. Years later, confronted by the past, she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and those under her protection.

7 Music. Tigers Jaw will headline Bau Wow in Brighton on April 7. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Comprised of Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins, Tigers Jaw have gripped listeners and press across the globe with their candid compositions and alluring harmonies. Recorded with producer and longtime collaborator Will Yip at Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA,Spin finds Walsh and Collins trading lead vocals which glow with sincerity on a collection of incredibly-understated indie-pop classics. Tracks such as Guardian, June and Escape Plan shine on an album which exhibits the duo’s remarkable ability to use melody and introspection to capture the sentiments and complexities of a moment.” (lower circle)

8 Easter. Holiday programme. Give your kids something fun to do this Easter holiday with the South Downs Leisure holiday activity programme. Running until April 13, whatever their interests, there’s an abundance of exciting sporting and creative activities on offer throughout four major sites across Worthing – Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Worthing Leisure Centre, Field Place Manor House & Barns and Davison Leisure Centre. Contact 01903 905050 or visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk for more info and to book.

9 Fun. Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is embracing food and felony this Easter with a theme of Crime and Nourishment. It all takes place on Friday, April 13 at St Wilfrid’s Hall in Durnford Close, just across the road from Parklands Primary School. 01243 533421.

10 Theatre. Sarah Casey is missing… The troubled, unhappy young travel agent left a New York dive bar one night with an enigmatic and mysterious stranger and has not been seen or heard of since. Has she fled her disappointing life to start anew elsewhere? Has she fallen prey to a sadistic killer? Or has she simply disappeared? Find out when Wick Theatre Company stage Disappeared as part of their 70th-anniversary season. Performances are at The Barn Theatre, Southwick, from April 4-7, 7.45pm. 01273 597094.

