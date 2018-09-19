Ten things coming up in the Chichester/Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. The Southdowns Folk Festival runs this weekend. More details on southdownsfolkfest.co.uk. In the Regis Centre the headline gigs will be: Thursday, September 20 – TRADarrr and Kadia; Friday, September 21 – O’Hooley & Tidow and Merry Hell; Saturday, September 22 – Steve Harley Acoustic Trio and Ed Goodale Band; and Sunday, September 23 – Dervish and Gerry Colvin Band.

2 Festival. The Friends of Priory Park and Priory Park Festival combine for ten days of birthday celebrations in the Park from September 22-30. 100 years ago this September the Park was given by the 7th Duke of Richmond and Gordon to the people of the city, for their leisure and as a perpetual memorial to the fallen in the First World War. Both aspects will be marked in a ten-day programme, starting with a jazz and blues opening night party and with the celebrations culminating in a special drum head service.

3 Theatre. The premiere of new comedy Vulcan 7, written by and starring Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, runs at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from September 19-29 before embarking on a national tour.

4 Cinema. Chidham & Hambrook Film Society are showing The Shape Of Water on September 21 at 7.30pm in the village hall. From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water offers an otherworldly fable set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Tickets on 01243 573467 or 574074.

5 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 8-29. Ada Harris spends her days dusting, darning, polishing and scrubbing. But her first glimpse of a ravishing Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life forever...

6 Music. Hope & Social play live for Grayshott Folk Club with a date at Grayshott Village Hall on Saturday, September 22 at 7.30pm. Club spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “Hope & Social are a big variety band with their own horn section. They are the band who created the biggest impact and produced the most positive feedback from our audience last season when they played for us on October 13 2017. 01428 607096. www.grayshottfolkclub.co.uk.

7 Art. An exhibition at Haslemere Museum shows the World War One art of Frank Brangwyn and his contribution to the war effort (until September 29). Spokeswoman Ceri O’Hara said: “Frank Brangwyn was a famous international artist when the First World War broke out. A self-made artist and designer with no formal academic training, Brangwyn felt it was his duty to use his art on behalf of the war effort.” (left)

8 Cinema. Broadcast live from London’s West End, see Ian McKellen’s portrayal of King Lear in cinemas in Chichester Festival Theatre’s production. Screeings at Chichester Cineworld and Chichester Cinema at New Park on Thursday, September 27.

9 Theatre. Guildford Fringe Theatre Company promise a raucous, robust production of John Godber’s razor-sharp comedy Teechers in The Back Room of the Star Inn, Guildford from September 19 to 29 (lower circle).

10 Theatre. Westbourne House Players, an adult theatre group comprised of staff, former pupils, present pupils and friends of the school, offer their debut production in the school’s Millennium Theatre to raise money for The Royal British Legion. My Boy Jack will be performed at 2pm and 7.30pm on Friday, September 21 and 7.30pm on Saturday, September 22, with tickets available from eventbrite.co.uk.

