Talented watercolour artists’ work on display

A new exhibition WatercolouRA250 at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery shows, features the work of Royal Academicians who were, and are, talented watercolour artists.

This includes famous names such as Paul Sandby, J. M. W. Turner, Thomas Gainsborough, right through to today’s Academicians Humphrey Ocean, and the RA’s own President Christopher Le Brun.

WatercolouRA250 opens September 21 and runs until November 17, admission is free. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10am -5pm. For more information see www.horshammuseum.org.