Sussex Heritage Awards 2019 are launched

The search is on for some of the best buildings in Sussex after the annual heritage awards were launched.

The 2019 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were launched at the Award-winning Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton whose The Gateway Project has previously received a total of five awards from the trust.

The launch of the awards is an annual event to announce the official call for award entries, which is now considered the most prestigious architectural and conservation programme in East and West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

The Gateway Project, a new 850sqm visitor reception facility for the museum’, reflects the aims of the awards to recognise and reward high quality conservation, restoration and good design.

The new building, comprising an entrance area, retail, galleries, café and other ancillary accommodation as well as community spaces, received three 2017 Building Craft Awards for the craftsmen involved in the English Shake Roof, a 2018 Building Craft Award for Andrew Holloway for the Green Oak Timber Frame and a 2018 Public and Community Award for the completed project, designed by ABIR Architects and constructed by A&F Pilbeam Construction.

The chairman, Dr John Godfrey welcomed guests to last week’s launch including the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Harry Goring, High Sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls as well as previous Award winners, sponsors, judges and friends of the Sussex Heritage Trust.

He particularly thanked Gatwick Airport as the headline sponsors of the awards and the kind sponsors of the launch event: Thesis Asset Management and Toovey’s, Antique & Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers.

The Chairman, Dr John Godfrey, DL, said: “As a small charity we are very grateful to our sponsors, in particular Thesis and Toovey’s, who have helped us launch the prestigious 2019 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

“The awards go from strength to strength with record number of entries and a sold-out awards luncheon and ceremony in 2018.

“I now look forward to receiving entries to the 2019 Awards.”

The winners of the 2019 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards will be presented by the President of the Trust, Lord Egremont, on Wednesday, July 3 at 12.30pm at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, March 28, to enter the awards go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk or email: info@sussexheritagetrust.com

Launch in pictures: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/sussex-heritage-awards-2019-launched-in-pictures-1-8809656